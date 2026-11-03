Historic Bowling Alley Getting Big Makeover

Ellsworth Candlepin Alley in the Maine city of the same name is undergoing some renovations after receiving more than $340,000 in donations, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Following a CBS News Sunday Morning feature in August, more than 4,000 donors took to the GoFundMe campaign created by the alley’s owner Autumn Mowery, who was only 18 when she took over the center in 2021. She also offers behind-the-scenes tours of the bowling alley’s historic pinsetters.

Much of the candlepin alley’s equipment dates back to the 1940s, though the venue itself has operated since 1974 under various names.

The business said on their Facebook page that new flooring and seating is completed, and lane refinishing is on the horizon. They’ve remained open during the renovations.

Learn more at www.ellsworthcandlepinalley.com.