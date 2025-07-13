Hippie Fish Mini-Golf FEC Now Open in Gulfport

A new, mini-golf-anchored FEC in Gulfport, Mississippi, called Hippie Fish recently opened at Centennial Plaza Resort and held a grand opening ceremony.

The venue boasts two 18-hole putting courses, 130 arcade games and a full-service restaurant led by Chef Tremayne Davis.

“The golf courses are exceptionally designed,” said Tessy Lambert, CMO of Lodging & Leisure Investments, LLC. “The restaurant serves high-quality cuisine and cocktails, and the setting makes people want to linger and enjoy the full experience. We are excited to introduce this concept to the already bustling Centennial Plaza Resort and invite fans into a lifestyle of better fun.”

Learn more at: www.centennialplazams.com/hippie-fish.