Nelly, the rapper and St. Louis native, has founded Dirty Bowling LLC and is set to renovate the old Olympic Lanes in Florissant, Mo., KTVI reported.

The city council recently approved the LLC’s takeover and refurbishment of Olympic Lanes, which originally opened in 1973 and utilizes the same 12 wooden lanes that were used in the 1960 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

The renovation aims to bring new life into the historic venue. An opening date has not yet been announced.