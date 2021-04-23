Hinkle Family Fun Center Reopening for Business

Albuquerque, New Mexico’s Hinkle Family Fun Center will reopen tomorrow, April 24, for the first time in more than a year.

According to KOAT, the business has been working on a plan to reopen since February, based on the state’s red to turquoise guidelines. In Bernalillo County, under the yellow tier, the business is allowed to open outdoor business at 33% capacity.

Hinkle Family Fun Center will reopen to pre-purchased ticket holders only as of now. Currently, tickets can be purchased for two hours of unlimited mini-golf play or two hours of play on up to four outdoor attractions. Learn more on their website, www.hinklefamilyfuncenter.com.