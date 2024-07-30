Highland Lanes Still Rolling into 2025

Though an immediate closure felt imminent, Highland Lanes in North Austin, Texas, will have a fighting chance to keep the bowling going. The 50-year-old alley reportedly confirmed it will remain open until at least December 2025 after signing a new lease extension.

It had been long expected that the center would close by the end of this year to make way for new development. It’s also home to Lebowski’s Grill, a burger restaurant named after the famous bowling movie.

The long-term future of the business is still up in the air, as two permitting plans have been filed to rezone the property and turn it into a mixed-use development.