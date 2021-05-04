High Score Pinball Arcade Revives Retro Gaming at Mall

High Score Pinball Arcade opened a couple of weeks ago at the Westfield South Shore mall in Bay Shore, N.Y. According to Greater Bay Shore, the arcade has 42 pinball machines and five arcade cabinets – some of which date back to the 1960s.

Owner Melissa Cerquin (above) has a mix of old and new machines. Cerquin’s boyfried Mike Burd is another pinball enthusiast. He operates the Video Game Trading Post in Levittown and Massapequa, which buys, sells and trades games.

The games at High Score Pinball Arcade were from Burd’s personal collection, which had been kept in an empty storage room.

“People need to see these,” Cerquin said. “These are amazing works of art, just like physics and art put together – each one is unique with different rules, different everything. They are trying to outdo each other I feel.” The arcade is the first to operate in the mall in 14 years. Learn more at www.facebook.com/HighScorePinballArcade.