High Five Now Shipping

Sega Amusements International is now shipping their new prize game High Five. The company reported that High Five uses a patent-pending five-claw mechanism that is controlled by a single joystick, giving players a chance to win five prizes on a single play.

“The frameless transparent cabinet front with dynamic edge lighting ensures High Five is a visual spectacle no matter where it is placed in the venue,” Sega said.

“Designed with operators in mind, High Five has operational efficiency at its core. The game’s sizable prize capacity and front-entry access makes the process of replenishing the game as easy as possible. High Fivefeatures five separate prize lanes, allowing for flexible prize options of all shapes and sizes to attract players of all ages.”

Email [email protected] to secure your cabinet.