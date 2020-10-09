High Caliber Karting Ready to Reopen… Again

Staff at High Caliber Karting and Entertainment in Meridian Township, Mich., got ready to reopen the business three times in the last seven months, reports the Lansing State Journal, but each time has had their hopes dashed by the state. But finally, as of Friday, Oct. 9, they got the go-ahead to get racing.

Each time they anticipated easing of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders, they rehired and trained employees on new safety protocols at the 80,000-sq.-ft. center, which founder and president Jordan Munsters said was sanitized and prepped each time. Those efforts were put on hold twice, and in mid-August, the business lost out on $60,000 it had invested in creating an outdoor entertainment space when they received a cease and desist letter.

“It was going to be eight lanes of bowling, inflatable archery tag, we had about 40 different patio sets with umbrellas and we’d gotten a mobile bar,” Munsters said. “So, all of that expenditure just literally went into nothing. That was hard. When we got the cease and desist letter, everyone on staff, it took their morale to the ground.

“We still may not survive it,” he added about the extended closure. “We’re going to move forward like there’s no chance of failure at all because the last thing to die is hope, but we’re not out of the woods.” Learn more about the biz at www.highcaliberkarting.com, and if you’re local, go “punch boredom in the face” around their awesome go-kart track!