High 5 Entertainment Venue Set for Spring

The High 5 Entertainment brand broke ground on a new facility earlier this summer in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and expects it to open in late spring 2024.

According to Community Impact, the sizable FEC will feature mini-golf, axe throwing, escape rooms, a 24-lane bowling alley with duckpin bowling, a laser tag arena, virtual reality in the arcade and much more. The multi-level venue will be nearly 42,000 sq. ft. and have a 25,000-sq.-ft. mini-golf course outside.

“We are thrilled and humbled to partner with the city of Allen to bring High 5 to The Farm in Allen, adding to the development’s perfect blend of urban residential, senior living, retail, corporate headquarters, townhomes, lofts, restaurants and, of course, entertainment,” said High 5 President Scott Emley. Learn more about the brand at www.bowlhighfive.com.