Hetherington, Williams Form Spider Entertainment

Industry veterans Rob Hetherington, Kevin Williams and a consortium of founding partners recently formed Spider Entertainment, a “full turnkey operator and provider of strategy, design, project management and operations services to the retail property market and to entertainment brands.”

Hetherington, the new company’s CEO, has a background with Lappset Creative, where he worked on key entertainment accounts. “Retail destinations are turning to entertainment to drive footfall and enhance the customer experience,” he said. “They need experienced operators to help them operate successful, profitable attractions. Spider helps brands access retail destinations and provides landlords with turnkey attraction operation.”

Williams, its technology director, is an immersive entertainment expert and publisher of The Stinger Report. “The vision combined in this new operation offers an amazing opportunity, and I am honored to play a part in shaping its direction. I feel many across the industry will be surprised by what Spider Entertainment represents, in driving a new direction for the industry.”

Other founding members include Tracy Balsz, Kevin Smith, James Orchard, Ashley Lynch and Sean Curtis. Contact [email protected] for more information.