Hesch Scholarship Fundraiser Raffle on March 11 at Booth #125

AMOA’s Coin-Op Cares Education and Charitable Foundation will once again be conducting its Hesch Scholarship Fundraiser at Amusement Expo. You’ll be able to stop by their Booth #125 at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, for Hesch Happy Hour, where they’ll also be doing the raffle drawing.

Winners can receive one of five separate cash amounts ($5,000, $4,000, $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000), plus various other fun prizes. Past goodies have included ATVs, scooters, dart boards and much more.

Raffle tickets are $25 each or five for $100 (winners do not need to be present to claim their prize). Scholarship winners for the 2020-21 school year will be announced on April 15. Learn more at www.amoa.com/coin-op-cares.