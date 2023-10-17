Hesch Scholarship Fundraiser Auction Open Through Oct. 30

AMOA’s Hesch Scholarship fundraiser auction is open through Monday, Oct. 30. The association is currently at more than $25,000 raised – about 40% of their $60,000 goal. Click here to see the online auction page.

There are industry items up for bid, such as wireless routers from WTIwireless, an Angelina jukebox from TouchTunes, a year-long print subscription to yours truly (RePlay Magazine) and much more.

Some other items include $100 Visa gift cards, four luxury box tickets to see the Green Bay Packers play the Chicago Bears on Jan. 7 and four premium seats to a Milwaukee Brewers game next season.