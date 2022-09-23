Hesch Scholarship Auction Oct. 17-31

The AMOA Coin-Op Cares Foundation is prepping the launch of its Hesch Scholarship Fundraiser Auction, which will be held Oct. 17-31.

Up for bid will be equipment for your business and one-of-a-kind experiences. You can also make a donation to help the foundation reach its goal of $50,000.

Visit www.charityauction.bid/hesch to register today. Among the auction items are an Angelina jukebox, an NGX Mini 3 jukebox, a Galaxy 3 Fire dart board, a night fishing excursion, an Insider Connected pro kit and much more.