Hero Zone VR Gets New U.S. Locations

Hero Zone, the Belgium-based creators of immersive VR experiences, recently announced that 20 new U.S. locations that will install the company’s platform in early 2023. These new partners, who’ve invested in the platform since IAAPA Expo 2022, join 85 other American amusement locations that have been running Hero Zone VR software and games since 2020.

“We’ve been blown away by the reception to the new Hero Zone Arena at our first stateside IAAPA,” said Hero Zone CEO Sebastian Malavasi. “We were definitely one of the busiest VR exhibitors at the show and we heard from so many operators who love our solutions and want to either deploy Hero Zone as their first foray into VR or as a replacement for their expensive and labor-intensive VR arenas.”

The turnkey, free-roam arena is made for up to six players and is set up for spectators to gather around. Learn more by emailing [email protected].