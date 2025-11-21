Hero Zone VR Buys Phenomena’s Arena

The free-roam virtual reality maker Hero Zone recently announced an exclusive binding agreement to acquire Phenomena VR’s eSport Arena – a “cutting-edge competitive VR gaming platform trusted by arcades and family entertainment centers worldwide.”

The purchase comes after their recent acquisition of SPREE Interactive; Hero Zone now operates more than 550 locations globally.

“This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Hero Zone,” said Sebastian Malavasi, the company’s CEO. “Phenomena has built one of the strongest brands in the location-based entertainment industry, with the leading laser tag VR game VERSUS and exceptional marketing. Their platform perfectly complements our mission, and we’re thrilled to welcome their talented team. With Phenomena joining us, we now have a solid presence across both Europe and North America, strengthening our global reach and offering the largest exclusive game catalogue in the free-roam VR market.”

One of Phenomena’s founders, Awane Jones, has stayed on as the GM of North America, alongside the rest of the Phenomena team.

“The time for consolidation is now,” said Jones, who was most recently CEO of Phenomena. “Operators have been asking for a unified platform that brings together the very best games, and with this acquisition, we are delivering on that promise. Hero Zone shares our vision of building the world’s leading free-roam VR platform – one that empowers operators to succeed by offering top-tier games and products under a single organization. This partnership ensures that the technology, creativity and community we’ve built will continue to thrive within a company that truly understands operators’ needs.”

Learn more at www.herozonevr.com and www.vresportarena.com.