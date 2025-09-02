Hero Zone VR Acquires SPREE Interactive

Hero Zone VR has expanded its offerings with its recent purchase of SPREE Interactive, the free-roam system with kid-focused games. The majority of SPREE locations are at trampoline parks, including a significant deployment at Urban Air.
The acquisition takes Hero Zone’s network to more than 500 venues globally. “This acquisition allows us to serve every demographic in a way no other LBVR provider can,” said Aziza Jarnija, a co-founder and sales director for Hero Zone. “From young children to seasoned gamers, we now offer something for everyone, further cementing our position as the industry leader.”
For operators, the addition means new opportunities to attract family audiences and increase repeat visits without the need for multiple vendors. Learn more at www.herozonevr.com.