Hero Zone VR Acquires SPREE Interactive

Hero Zone VR has expanded its offerings with its recent purchase of SPREE Interactive, the free-roam system with kid-focused games. The majority of SPREE locations are at trampoline parks, including a significant deployment at Urban Air.

The acquisition takes Hero Zone’s network to more than 500 venues globally. “This acquisition allows us to serve every demographic in a way no other LBVR provider can,” said Aziza Jarnija, a co-founder and sales director for Hero Zone. “From young children to seasoned gamers, we now offer something for everyone, further cementing our position as the industry leader.”