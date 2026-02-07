Hero Zone Adds Monkey Madness

The immersive VR maker Hero Zone just released Monkey Madness to its exclusive content lineup. The new virtual reality experience was created in partnership with Knucklehead Studios, Blooloop reported. Click here to watch the game’s trailer.

Monkey Madness is designed for younger players and offers 25 “quick, engaging mini-games that are easy to learn and highly replayable.”

Players enter a colorful jungle setting where “reflexes, rhythm, coordination and luck determine who wins, whether popping balloons, avoiding obstacles, smashing targets or throwing fruit with accuracy.”