Heartland Mini Golf Opening in Kentucky

A new mini-golf course in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, will soon open, according to its owners Rene and Stuart Sullivan.

The News-Enterprise reports that their Heartland Mini Golf was supposed to open last year but difficulty getting materials for construction delayed the project. Rene is an attorney and hadn’t practiced law since the birth of her son, Clay, 11. In 2020, she said, “It was either go back to practicing law or choose something a little bit more fun that I could take my son with me to.”

There will be 18 holes of mini-golf, plus a bar with food and ice cream, as well as free lawn games for customers to enjoy. Learn more on the business’s Facebook page.