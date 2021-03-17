Hawaii’s Pali Lanes Shutting Down After 60 Years

Pali Lanes, a bowling alley in Kailua, Hawaii, will be closing for good at the end of June after 60 years in operation. While the center faced many hardships before the pandemic, according to Hawaii News Now, the impacts of Covid-19 proved too difficult to overcome.

Owners Daniel Sylva and Arthur Machado said the Covid-caused closures made the business impossible to sustain. “It is with great sadness that we have to close the bowling center,” Sylva said. Added Machado: “I will miss seeing the leagues, school groups, senior bowlers and special needs teams the most.”

The owners previously reached out to real estate company Alexander & Baldwin, which has said it is committed to “exploring ways to preserve the Pali Lanes building and finding uses that appeal to residents and surrounding local businesses.”