Aiea Bowl in Honolulu has been running a program this summer where kids ages 5-18 can learn to bowl and learn proper bowling etiquette at no cost.

According to KHON, the free program started June 17 and runs through Aug. 26. Hosted by Aiea Whiz Kids Jr. Bowling Program, the events are held on Saturdays and are first come, first served.

Participants get to not only learn the rules, but try out Aiea Bowl’s new lanes, which include HyperBowling. Learn more about the alley at www.aieabowl.com.