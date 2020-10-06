Haunted Laser Tag All October at Fun Land

Fun Land in Fredericksburg, Va., says “the boo is back” throughout the month of October at their facility. Every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 30, their laser tag arena will transform into Haunted Laser Tag. That means players will get to battle monsters and zombies in an all-new haunted adventure, the company says.

Regarding Covid, the venue has already been practicing social distancing, requiring masks for all guests, mandatory temperature screenings and hand sanitization.

Learn more at www.funlandfredericksburg.com.