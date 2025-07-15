Harkins Theatres Debuts BackLot FEC

The Arizona-based Harkins Theatres has opened its family entertainment center concept known as Harkins BackLot in north Phoenix, reports KTAR.
“With Harkins BackLot, we are expanding our commitment beyond the auditorium to deliver an unrivaled social entertainment destination where guests can celebrate, play and enjoy unforgettable moments with friends and the whole family,” said President and CEO Mike Bowers.
The location touts the state’s largest cinema-sized sports screen, known as BackLot Arena, and has 12 lanes of bowling, Krazy Darts and other attractions.
Visit www.harkins.com/backlot to learn more.