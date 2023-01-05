Happy New Year! Happy New RePlay Directory!

The annual reference book put together by the RePlay staff – the January 2023 Directory – is on its way to subscriber mailboxes. Inside, readers will find helpful contact information for the manufacturers, distributors, importers/exporters, trade associations and the many companies that provide parts, supplies and services that keep this industry humming along.

RePlay’s Ingrid Milkes was this project’s chief architect and we thank everyone who replied to her emails and calls, as well as those coming from Matt, Eddie, Key and Barry as the RePlay team sought to confirm each and every listing printed. (Companies that weren’t included should email [email protected] so we can make sure you’re contacted for next year’s Directory, as well as other projects throughout the year.)

The Directory issue is included in a subscription to RePlay. Subscribers can order extra copies for $12.50 U.S. each; the non-subscriber cost is $25 U.S. each. Email [email protected] for details or order online at www.replaymag.com/back-issues/order. (Subscribe at www.replaymag.com/get-replay/subscriptions.)

All of us at RePlay wish you and yours a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year!