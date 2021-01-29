Happy Birthday AAMA!

Today, Jan. 29, marks the 40th anniversary of the American Amusement Machine Assn. and we’d like to wish AAMA a very happy birthday as they continue to “preserve, protect and promote” our great industry!

The association is planning a yearlong celebration with social media videos, but more recently have been hard at work preparing for ShowUp next week, Amusement Expo this summer and continuing to share resources with members, especially regarding the Covid pandemic. (Important to note: AAMA has waived 2021 membership dues, so there’s never been a better time.)

Visit www.facebook.com/LikeAAMA or www.coin-op.org for more information.