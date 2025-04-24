Happy 95th Birthday, Jerry Marcus!

Retired industry veteran Jerry Marcus is celebrating his 95th birthday today! That’s right, the man whose career spanned all three tiers of the industry has a lot of candles to blow out! (A little bird by the name of Howie Rubin called to let us know so we could spread the word and get as many birthday greetings sent Jerry’s way as possible.)

For newer folks to the industry, Jerry started in the business in 1957 and worked in manufacturing for Rowe International and Atari, then went into distributing when he bought the now-shuttered Atlas Distributing. After that, he became an operator by buying half a route called Dandy Amusements with Eddie Pellegrini. He retired in 2012, selling his stake in the operation to his partner.