Happy 80th Birthday, Glenn Streeter!

By on INSTANT REPLAY

On Aug. 10, family and friends gathered at the home of former Rock-Ola owner Glenn Streeter to celebrate his 80th trip around the sun! Among the industry folks in attendance were current Rock-Ola owner Alexander Walder-Smith, who was in from the U.K., PelicanTunes’ Pete Casas, Ross Blomgren, Kenny Urban and Tom Cantella, who used to run Antique Jukebox Co.

Glenn Streeter and Corinne Bennett gather the party people for a group photo in the backyard of their Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., home which offered a beautiful view of the ocean with a gorgeous sunset right on cue.

Glenn’s sweetheart, Corinne Bennett, pulled out all the stops to make the party sensational with live music and delicious food (including made-on-the-spot Bananas Foster) all complementing the great conversation and reminiscences perfectly. Happy birthday, Glenn!

Glenn Streeter (center) with Alexander Walder-Smith (left) and PelicanTunes’ Pete Casas.

