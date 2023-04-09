Happy 75th Birthday, AMOA!

It’s not every day that you or an organization turns 75 so AMOA set out to celebrate in style during Amusement Expo…and that they did! Atop the Paris hotel at its Chateau Nightclub and Rooftop with views of the strip and Bellagio fountains below, members (including many past presidents) and guests partied March 29 from 9 p.m. to midnight.

AMOA’s Executive Director Lori Schneider said they chose the late hours so more people could attend, noting that many vendors host parties and dinners following the closing of the show floor for the day. That was the right move since around 500 people flowed in and out to celebrate the milestone.

“The party was fantastic,” Schneider said. “Seventy-five years is a big deal. The association is going strong with many good things happening so we felt it was the perfect time to celebrate.”

“It was a beautiful setting with the view of the Bellagio fountains,” Schneider added. “We had an open bar and DJ, and members not only came and networked, but many also got their dance moves on. President Tim Zahn also made some brief remarks but, it really was an event to come celebrate and have a good time, and the energy was great. It was a lot of fun.”

Honoring the Past Presidents



Because of the association’s 75th anniversary, AMOA also held a special past-presidents’ dinner the night before (March 28) where some 16 or so former leaders attended, among them Marion Paul, Chris Warren, Howard Cole, Donovan Fremin, Andy Shaffer, Russ Mawdsley and Randy Chilton. Many of them also attended the annual presidential transition dinner, held the night before, honoring outgoing president Tim Zahn and incoming topper Luke Adams.