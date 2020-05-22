Happy 40th Birthday, Pac-Man!

We couldn’t let today go by without wishing the most iconic character in coin-biz a very happy birthday. That’s right, Pac-Man is celebrating a big birthday today, his 40th! We share those best wishes with the Bandai Namco family and the game’s creator, Toru Iwatani. By the way, check out this pic from the RePlay archives of the game with it’s original name, “Puck Man.” I think you can guess why the name was changed.

We’d write more about what Pac-Man has meant to this industry, but we’ve got a major itch to go listen to Pac-Man Fever, the pop song by Buckner and Garcia, and relive the glory days.