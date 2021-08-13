Happy 20 Years, Embed! Company Extends Free Mobile Wallet

Embed, which officially celebrated 20 years of innovation on its Aug. 12 anniversary, is extending the free giveaway of their award-winning Mobile Wallet solution for another year. They’re also introducing limited-edition Embed 20th anniversary-themed game cards.

“There’s no doubt that the FEC industry requires an integrated business platform to enable, empower and ease businesses in growing their revenue, streamlining their operations and maximizing their profits – especially in such difficult times,” said Embed CEO Renee Welsh.

“With Embed’s legacy in innovation, we look forward to reimagining the business of fun and revolutionizing the FEC sector with our partners and customers in the years to come.” Learn more at www.embedcard.com.