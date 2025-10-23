Halloween is Coming: Digital Centre Ready!

Digital Centre is always ready with seasonal and custom photo booths and Halloween is no different. They’ll be at IAAPA in booth #3200.

“In a world where variety is key, our outdoor photo booths stand out with their customizable designs,” the company said. “Whether capturing the spirit of Christmas, Halloween, or the whimsy of Hello Kitty, these booths provide a perfect entertainment hub. Guests are welcomed into a setting that can be transformed to reflect any theme, merging the excitement of various occasions with the conveniences of digital technology.”