Hall U Need is Intercard! Company Installs in France

Hall U Need, the French entertainment center chain, recently went with Intercard’s cashless technology for their newest location near Paris. It reportedly opened in April at the Westfield Carré Sénart mall in Lieusaint, southeast of the French capital. This marks the second Intercard installation for Hall U Need.

They offer a 100-game arcade, bowling, karaoke, plus a restaurant and bar. Another attraction there is a children’s play area. Guests can purchase a card or wristbands in varying amounts through the Intercard system.

Hall U Need was also a finalist this year in IAAPA’s Top FEC in the World competition.