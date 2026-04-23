Hall of Fame Spotlight: Sam Westgate

In coin-op for more than 50 years, the director of business development at J&J Amusements and leader of SMART Software – Sam Westgate – is in the Amusement Industry Hall of Fame.

He began his journey just before his 17th birthday at Williams Enterprises and rose through that organization to become general manager and shareholder, helping transform them from a regional business into a successful multi-state company.

Leading up to the passage of video gaming in Illinois, he was appointed as ICMOA’s liaison to the Illinois Licensed Beverage Association, where he educated ILBA members statewide on the benefits and significance of the Illinois Video Gaming Act.

At J&J, he launched the industry’s first dart player rewards program and helped further position the company as a leader in player engagement. He also led the development of SMART Software, an operational platform that became an important technological advancement for operators.

He also started Magnolia Gaming in Georgia and established the North American Dart Organization, which now serves thousands of players across North America.

Additionally, he’s served in leadership roles with the Illinois Coin Machine Operators Association, the Georgia Amusement & Music Operators Association and as president of AMOA.