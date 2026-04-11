Hall of Fame Spotlight: Kane and Linda Fernandez

Rooted in a family entertainment legacy that spans more than a century, Linda Hernandez and her late husband Kane were inducted together into the Amusement Industry Hall of Fame for their many decades running Fun Factory.

The Hawaiian business started with Kane’s father, who went by E.K. He had left his father’s hardware store business in Honolulu to follow his passion for entertainment.

“His earliest attempt was to film the lush island scenery and project the images on a bed sheet for the enjoyment of sugar plantation workers providing much-needed entertainment for them and their families,” said AAMA Executive Vice President Pete Gustafson. “This led to much bigger things, including Hawaii’s first vaudeville act, first ice show, first rodeo, first amusement ride and first circus.

Kane grew up in the business – his first job selling peanuts at the circus. He met his wife, Linda, and the two carried on E.K.’s legacy and built an entertainment empire in Hawaii.

In 1977, they created Fun Factory – a large indoor family entertainment center. Fun Factory centers opened throughout the islands, and in 1981, they expanded to the mainland where they opened locations in 12 states.

Kane passed away in 2001 but under Linda’s leadership and the fourth generation of Fernandez family, Fun Factory (and their 50th State Coin-Op operation) continues to thrive today.

RePlay Publisher Eddie Adlum added: “When Kane passed and Linda took the wheel, she delighted everyone with her savvy on all their businesses and dove right in with the passion anyone who’s ever worked with her knows soon as they start up a coin-op conversation. Few women in this or any other industry bring the verve and devotion to the companies under their command as Linda does, both here and in the islands.”