Hall of Fame Spotlight: Humpty Dumpty

Joining Donkey Kong, Pac-Man, Skee-Ball, Space Invaders, the TouchTunes jukebox, the Wurlitzer 1015 jukebox, Pong and Golden Tee in the Amusement Industry Hall of Fame is this year’s sole product inductee – the pinball machine Humpty Dumpty.

Made by Gottlieb and released on Oct. 25, 1947, it was the very first pinball game with electro-mechanical flippers (it had six). It was designed by Harry Mabs and featured artwork by Roy Parker.

“The reception of flippers was utterly monumental,” said AAMA Executive Vice President Pete Gustafson at the induction ceremony. “Trade journals raved about the game saying, ‘Never before has any pin game had the sensational player appeal of Humpty Dumpty.’”

David Gottlieb’s grandson, Michael Gottlieb, accepted the Hall of Fame honor on behalf of the Humpty Dumpty creators.