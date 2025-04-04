Hall of Fame Spotlight: George Smith

Family Entertainment Group leader and 45-year industry veteran George Smith has made his way into the Amusement Industry Hall of Fame. He’s been involved in all facets of facilities operations and management.

Smith started his industry career in 1978 in Boston with Dream Machine, which operated amusement facilities in malls and vacation locations along the eastern seaboard. In 1992, he joined a national operating company as their vice president of operations, later being promoted to VP of business development, where he was responsible for all facets of day-to-day facility management including the operation of nearly 500 stores.

In that role, he oversaw everything from inception to operation in over 1,100 facilities, including close operating relationships with Disney, McDonald’s, AMC Theatres, MGM Casinos and over 50 Fortune 500 companies. Under his leadership, operations grew to cover 48 states and Puerto Rico. In 2004, he became president and CEO of a national entertainment center and vending route.

In 2014, and along with two other industry mavericks, he co-founded what many still refer to as the best series of conferences the industry had ever seen – the Face to Face Entertainment Conference. F2FEC was aimed at the owners and senior management of the top FECs and parks in the industry.

In his current role with Family Entertainment Group, he focuses on customer relations, new opportunities and acquisitions.

When he was president of the IALEI association, he made alliances with AMOA and AAMA that culminated in the joint purchase of the Fun Expo Amusement Show. His industry association involvement also includes serving on the FEC committee for IAAPA, vice president of AAMA and a member of its executive committee, government relations committee, and co-chair of the FEC committee.

In 2018 he was the recipient of one of AAMA’s highest honors, the Joe Robbins Award for outstanding contributions to the AAMA and entertainment community.