Hall of Fame Spotlight: George Gomez

Pinball designer George Gomez was welcomed into the Amusement Industry Hall of Fame recently. He began his legendary coin-op career in the late 1970s at Bally Midway.

“His portfolio spans a diverse range of entertainment products including Bally Midway’s early ‘80s mega-hit games Tron and Spy Hunter,” said AAMA’s Pete Gustafson.

Gomez also spent time with Marvin Glass & Associates, where he designed toy products licensed to numerous toy companies, and in the amusement industry designing ticket redemption games for Bromely, Inc. Additionally, he developed video games for the XBOX and PlayStation home consoles while at Midway Games.

Most famously, he’s designed 18 pinball machines manufactured under the Williams, Bally and Stern brands, including hit titles such as Monster Bash, Lord of the Rings and, most recently, Deadpool. He’s been in charge of product development for Stern since 2011.