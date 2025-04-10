Hall of Fame Spotlight: Frank Happ

Frank Happ was inducted into the Amusement Hall of Fame last month. He started his business with his wife and partner in 1985 – a company now called the Suzo Happ Group.

The company was always a family affair – five of its first 10 employees were family, including two sons and a daughter. The company enjoyed explosive growth along with the dynamic amusement industry and by 2004 had ballooned into a $75 million business with a team of 275 employees.

That same year, they partnered with a Chicago-based private equity firm at which point one of their sons led the company for the next 10 years as president. Today, after nearly 40 years, their other son still works for the company.