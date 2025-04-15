Hall of Fame Spotlight: Faith Guthrie

“At a time when the industry was dominated by men, a few women bucked the status quo by establishing businesses that were objectively better than their male led competitors,” said AAMA’s Executive VP Pete Gustafson. That was Faith Guthrie.

Her life spanned three centuries – born in Kansas in the late 1800s, living throughout the 20th century and still working full-time into her 100th year.

She was a route operator in Southern California, starting her G&G Vending Co. in 1952 with the purchase of 10 Rowe cigarette machines for $1,203.17. Eight of them were on location, and that purchase price included the cigarettes inside.

Over the ensuing years, she added jukeboxes to her route, which grew to be the primary product offering of her business. She looked at the revenue share business model of just about every other jukebox operator and decided to go a different way, establishing a rental program, ensuring a steady and dependable cashflow “and perhaps teaching some of those old guy operators a thing or two along the way.”

“Grandma” Guthrie, as many coin-op people referred to her with respect, was saluted by RePlay Magazine with a front cover feature just prior to her 100th birthday in the August 1999 issue.

After her passing, her grandson John Guthrie ran the business before selling the route to Newport Diversified. John accepted the Hall of Fame award on her behalf.