Hall of Fame Spotlight: David Cohen

David Cohen, who joined Firestone Financial as a controller in 1986 and served as the company’s CEO from 2001-2019, is one of the newest members of the Amusement Industry Hall of Fame.

“His firm was an independent, direct lender providing equipment financing and vendor finance programs nationwide serving thousands of customers across diverse industries, including indoor and outdoor amusement, vending, coin-op laundry, gaming and fitness,” said AAMA Executive Vice President Pete Gustafson during Cohen’s induction.

“He built the firm on a set of unwavering core values – always do the right thing, build relationships that last, care deeply about customers and employees, and foster teamwork and collaboration.”

Cohen became involved with AAMA in the early 2000s and served on the board of directors for 13 years, including as chair. He also served as chair of the charity board for more than 10 years, helping to raise over $1 million to support charities across the country.

On his inclusion in the distinguish group, Cohen said: “I am deeply honored to be inducted into the Amusement Industry Hall of Fame. When I reflect on my journey, it is not the deals completed or milestones reached that stand out most, but the people – the friendships, mentorships, and shared experiences that shaped both my career and my life.”