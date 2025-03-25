Hall of Fame Spotlight: Bob Geschine & Peter Betti

AAMA’s Amusement Industry Hall of Fame honors individuals who have significantly shaped the direction and growth of the amusement sector. In a press release, Betson lauded Bob Geschine and Peter Betti, saying they both “exemplify this distinction through decades of leadership, innovation, and service.”

Geschine has served as president of Betson Enterprises for more two decades, leading the company through an era of dynamic expansion and industry transformation. Under his guidance, Betson has become one of the most respected names in amusement distribution, known for its customer-first philosophy and forward-thinking approach.

Betti, who served as chairman and CEO until his retirement, laid the foundation for Betson’s success. A true pioneer, Betti’s vision and entrepreneurial spirit helped establish the company as a dominant force in the amusement and vending industries. His legacy continues to influence the direction of Betson and the broader industry today, the company said.