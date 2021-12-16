H. Betti Industries Promotes Bill Seibert

Betti Industries recently announced that Bill Seibert has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer of the company. He will primarily be responsible for operations and information technology.

Seibert, who joined the company in 1986, will continue to hold his position as Senior Vice President of Operations. “Bill’s commitment to being on the forefront of innovation and ability to integrate new technologies is very impressive,” said COO Kenneth Traina.

In his 35 years with the company, he’s led e-commerce developments, manufacturing initiatives, product development and more. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to bring new and innovative technologies to the H. Betti Industries organization and provide our customers with technologies to enhance their customer experience,” Seibert said.