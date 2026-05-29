H. Betti Industries Hires Marketing Director

Michael Arnone was recently appointed as the senior director of marketing at H. Betti Industries, the company announced. He brings more than 20 years of experience “building brands, strengthening customer engagement and aligning marketing to business performance across global and multi-division organizations.”

Arnone has held leadership roles at Jet Aviation, Fujifilm and Kyocera Document Solutions. In his new role, he’ll lead H. Betti Industries’ marketing strategy and execution across the organization.

“Michael brings a unique combination of strategic perspective and hands-on execution,” said Jonathan Betti, vice president of sales and business development. “His experience building integrated marketing programs and aligning them closely to sales and business performance will play an important role in our continued growth.”

Added Arnone: “I’ve always had a real interest in the amusement and family entertainment space and the way it brings people together. I’m excited to join H. Betti Industries and look forward to strengthening the brand, supporting the business and contributing to the company’s continued growth.”