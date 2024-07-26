Guy Fieri Venues Nominated “Best of Pigeon Forge”

FACE Amusement Group recently announced their projects with chef and entertainer Guy Fieri – Downtown Flavortown and Arcade City Pigeon Forge – have been nominated in that tourist destination’s “Best of Pigeon Forge” program.

Downtown Flavortown was nominated for best burger, bar, specialty cocktail, bowling and arcade, while Arcade City Pigeon Forge was nominated for best arcade.

Vote for either of the businesses at www.pigeonforge.com; voting ends July 31.