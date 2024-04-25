Gumball.com Announces New Coast to Coast Machines

Gumball.com, one of Coast to Coast Entertainment’s dealers, is buys promoting the factory’s newest cranes to their customers. The lineup includes King Claw 31”, Ticket Trail 36”, Duck Catcher, Baby Bear 2-Player and Prize Cube 6-Player.

“We’re excited to offer a new take on the classic crane machine,” said Spencer Williams, the president at Gumball.com. “This collection captures the simple joy of the claw game, while introducing fun themes, irresistible prizes and a guaranteed good time.”

Gumball.com is a well-known bulk vending supplier, entering the business in 1993 with exclusive rights to sell the Wizard spiral gumball machine. Their product offerings have expanded far beyond candy, nuts and candy over the years, and especially following the purchase of the company by Williams in 2008.

For questions, contact them at [email protected] or 800-260-0010.