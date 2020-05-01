Guidelines for Reopening Orlando Theme Parks Released

Closed since March, Orlando’s famed theme parks are poised to begin opening soon. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force recently released an initial report with guidelines on how to do that, focusing on social distancing and limiting capacity, among other changes.

According to Blooloop, the guidelines have been broken down into Phase One and Phase Two. While not all guidelines apply to every size park, all locations will require staff to wear face masks, have their temperatures checked and hand sanitizer availability will be mandatory. Staff members over 65 are also recommended to stay home for their safety under the guidelines.

Of course, social distancing will play a big role in the reopening of most businesses. With the Orlando theme parks, the guidelines add that under Phase One, they should operate under 50% capacity and 75% capacity for Phase Two. There are currently no guidelines on social distancing while on rides, or whether parades or nighttime shows should go ahead.

Disposable menus at the park’s restaurants will also be the norm, and restaurants are mandated to put tables at least six feet apart.

Click here to see the Recovery Task Force’s recent online meeting discussing the guidelines.