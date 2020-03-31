Guangzhou Billiards Exhibition Postponed to August in China

The China Guangzhou International Billiards Exhibition (GBE) has been postponed from May 10-12 to Aug. 4-6 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“In light of the recent pandemic and the increasing uncertainties in overseas travel, in order to avoid massive gathering, stop the spread of the virus, safeguard the health and safety of our show attendees, and ensure the best exhibition result, GBE2020 has come to the difficult decision of changing the date the upcoming event after a long discussion,” the organizers wrote.

Learn more about the event, to be held at the China Import and Export Fair Complex, at www.gbechina.com.