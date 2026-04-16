GTI Southeast Asia Expo Next Week

The GTI Southeast Asia Expo will be April 21-23 at the World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Click here if you’re in the region and would like to register.

“Malaysia is becoming a hot market for the global IP industry, with IP-related demands being fully realized, from theme parks to retail experiences, from content consumption to derivative product development,” organizers explained.

“International IPs are rapidly being implemented. In January 2026, a Disney IP pop-up event was held at LaLaport BBCC in Kuala Lumpur, immediately becoming internet-famous destination among local fans. Legoland Malaysia is also comprehensively upgrading its operational capabilities for Visit Malaysia 2026, continuously launching new IP-themed facilities to maintain its appeal.”

Learn more about the program at www.gti-amuse.com.