The countdown is on for the 16th GTI China Expo, which will be held Sept. 11-13 at the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou.

The event will feature an expansive 80,000 sq. meters of exhibition space across eight halls. There will be more than 600 exhibitors in total, showcasing a range of amusement equipment.

