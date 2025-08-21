GTI China Expo 2025 Sept. 10-12 in Guangzhou

The 17th GTI China Expo will be at the China Import and Export Fair Complex this Sept. 10-12, filling up a massive 860,000 sq. ft. of space and welcoming 600 exhibitors and some 150,000 professional buyers.

Since its inception in 2009, the GTI Expo has grown eightfold or more and now attracts buyers from more than 130 countries and more than 350 cities across mainland China.

The expo covers more than 50 industry segments, including games, theme parks, XR, tourism and entertainment and more.

For more information, visit www.gti-amuse.com/GTIEXPO. Click here to pre-register for the event.