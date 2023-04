The 15th GTI Asia China Expo, featuring amusement park equipment, video games and more, will be held Sept. 11-13 in Guangzhou, China.

More than 300 exhibitors are expected to be in attendance, as are show-goers from more than 30 countries – spanning mainly across Asia and Europe, though it is a truly global event.

To learn more about the show, visit www.gtiexpo.com.tw/cnen/index.php